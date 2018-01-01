Cape Canaveral, March22:It was 3 a.m., and astronomer Maurizio Pajola had been up for hours looking through images taken by the Rosetta spacecraft of its dumpy, duck-shaped comet. Pajola had
NASA finds Rosetta images with collapse of the dark organic material from comet
Rare Comet to be visible from earth :NASA
WASHINGTON,Jan: A rare comet discovered by NASA scientists will be visible using just binoculars to skywatchers on Earth this week for the first time, before the object heads back into
New years comet presents itself at the end of the year 2016
California,Dec31: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted a video about Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, which has been growing more prominent in the sky since Dec. 15. On New Year’s Eve, the comet will
Rosetta ends space mission by crashlanding on its comet
London, Sep 30: The European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft has ended its 12-year space odyssey in a spectacular fashion, crashlanding on a comet it has circled and studied for two
European spacecraft Rosetta’s final hours before crashing into comet
London,Sept29:Final plans are being made for the crashing of a European spacecraft on to a comet, a sad but necessary end to the £1bn Rosetta mission. The spacecraft is set