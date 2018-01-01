TOKYO,Jan 24: Japan on Tuesday launched a satellite to modernise its military communications and reportedly to better monitor North Korean missile launches. The Kirameki-2 will enable ground, sea and air
Japan launches its military communication satellite
GSAT-18 communication ISRO satellite launched on Ariane 5 rocket
NewDelhi,Oct6:An Indian communication satellite GSAT-18 was successfully put into orbit by Ariane 5 rocket belonging to French company Arianespace on Thursday, Indian space agency said. The rocket lifted off from
Indian-origin engineers introduces new way of communication that allows devices to talk to smartphones and watches
Washington, August 18: Taking us one step closer to internet-connected wireless implanted devices, a team of Indian-origin engineers has introduced a new way of communication that allows devices to talk
Indian armed forces get converged communication network, the largest single satellite network in the Indian defence forces
New Delhi, June 30: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday dedicated to the nation an indigenously-developed converged communications network for the armed forces — a major step towards ensuring their network