communicationsatellite

Bengaluru, Jul43 : India’s latest communication satellite GSAT 17 would be declared operational soon after all its components and payloads have been tested for normal functioning. The Satellite inducted into
India’s latest communication satellite GSAT 17 would be declared operational soon
From Aryabhatta to Sans Frontier Satellite: It happens only in India
New Delhi, May 6: As the ‘sans frontier’ geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle ( GSLV-09) takes off from India’s lone spaceport Sriharikota, ISRO’s space might is pretty evident. India penned her
Shijian-13-China successfully launches first high-throughput communications satellite
New Delhi, April 13: China has launched its first high-throughput communications satellite successfully. This satellite will enable passengers of high-speed trains to watch high-definition videos smoothly and help those at
SpaceX launches communication satellite from Florida
Washington, March16: SpaceX on Thursday successfully launched a communications satellite into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 2am carrying the