Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec. 30 : A leader of the minority Sikh community, Lala Del Souz, was killed by an unknown gunman in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz city. The incident took place
Sikh community leader Lala Souz killed in Kunduz ,Afghanistan
Muslim-Sikh community help Pandit couple tie knot in Kashmir
Srinagar,Oct14: The three-month long Kashmir unrest may have marred the traditional wedding season but Muslims and Sikhs joined hands to help solemnise the marriage of a Pandit couple in the
Islamic community plans to rebuild mosque at Fort Pierce damaged in blaze
Florida,Sept13:The Islamic community says it will repair and reopen the arson-damaged Florida mosque that was occasionally attended by Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen. Assistant Imam Hamaad Rahman of the Islamic
Molestation attempt trigger Hindu families exodus from Aligarh’s Babri Mandi area
Aligarh July 25:After the exodus of Hindu families in Kairana,a molestation incident has spread fear among the Hindu community in Babri Mandi area in Aligarh.The fears of Hindu families were strengthened