CAPE CANAVERAL,July1: United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co , for the first time beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX in competition for an Air Force satellite
California,June2:Apple’s CarPlay is no longer the only competition that Google’s Android Auto needs to worry about – Toyota announced it will be the first car company in the U.S. to offer the
Washington,May20: An Indian boy has won the world’s largest pre-college science competition in the US in the environmental engineering category for his project on bio-degradation of pesticides. Prashant Ranganathan, a 12th
BENGALURU,Dec24: Former All England champion Prakash Padukone tipped PV Sindhu to be the world number one in the near future, but Saina Nehwal’s coach Vimal Kumar was of the view
Petra Kvitova out of competition for six months after surgeryPRAGUE, Dec 22 Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova, whose hand was wounded in a knife attack, will not play again
Bengaluru,Nov14:Google today has a new doodle on its homepage to celebrate Children’s Day in India. But there is something special about this colourful doodle. It also happens to be the
Lucknow, August 13: Changing their hues comes naturally to politicians. They switch parties — and ideologies — with bewildering ease. And as the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections draw close, they are