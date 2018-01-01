Palakkad,July24:Kerala police has arrested Kiran Kumar, a production executive from Ottappalam, after Malayalam actress Mythili filed a complaint against him for posting inapprorpiate photographs of her on social media sites, according
MUMBAI,July5: A court here has initiated process against industrialists Cyrus P Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others in a Rs 500 crore criminal defamation complaint lodged last month by Tata Trusts’
Guwahati,June21:A tribal woman from Assam has filed a complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma accusing them of posting her bare
New Delhi, June6:DGCA has filed a complaint (against pilots) for making remarks against our officials on social media. It is for the police to take any action,” Director General of
NEW DELHI, Feb4: The Election Commission has sought the response of AIADMK on a complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against the election of VK Sasikala as party general
Rewari , Jan 12 : The wife of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who claimed that poor quality food was being served to soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC),
Bengaluru, Nov 16 :A complaint has been filed with the directorate general of Income Tax (investigations) in connection with the lavish wedding that Gali Janardhan Reddy is organizing for his
New Delhi, October 1: Aam Admi Party MLA Sarita Singh has lodged a complaint to the Delhi police. The complaint alleged that she is getting calls from unknown origin which are obscene
New Delhi,Sept23: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday made a complaint against former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) alleging financial fraud and
NewDelhi,Sept13:The Delhi Police make tall claims when it comes to taking action for women’s security. However, when it comes to acting against their own men who have been accused of
Bengaluru, August 18: The police investigation against Amnesty International India — for slogans raised during an event the global advocacy organised — is the second such sedition complaint registered in
New Delhi, August 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case against business tycoon Vijay Mallya after a complaint by the State Bank Of India in connection with