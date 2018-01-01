Rio de Janeiro,May13: Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo has been banned for six matches for violent conduct during a Copa Libertadores football match between Brazilian side Palmeiras and Uruguay`s Penarol.
Tel Aviv,March17:Orbiting the earth at more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), a tiny satellite with a laboratory shrunk to the size of a tissue box is helping scientists carry out
California, Feb 20:Websites that stream or host pirated material may find it harder to feature on the first pages of two leading search engines as Google and Microsoft, which uses
Puducherry, Feb 4:The Directorate of Information and Publicity, Government of Puducherry in coordination with the Navadarshan Film Society and Alliance Franchise will conduct the three-day Indian Panorama -2016 from February
New Delhi, Jan 18: To make the case watertight against Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several minor girls in east Delhi, the Delhi police is planning
Bengaluru, August 25: Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Bilagi on Tuesday sentenced Prashanti (23) to life imprisonment on finding her guilty of murdering her husband. According to the charge-sheet,