T’puam, Feb 6: Congress party under the stewardship of Rahul Gandhi is becoming innovative, when it comes to protest. If in some states, the party is busy running ‘Pakoda’ stalls,
Durg (Chattisgarh), Feb. 6: The opposition parties seem to have found a new way of protest as a counter offensive to the ruling NDA government’s claim regarding creation of jobs
New Delhi, Feb 5: In his maiden speech as the member of Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday hit out Congress for its ‘pakoda’ jibe
New Delhi, Feb 5: The political discourse between BJP and Congress hit another low, with social media head and Karnataka leader of Congress Divya Spandana Ramya openly wondering on Twitter “Is this
Shillong (Meghalaya) , Jan 31: A day before Union Budget, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the structure of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) would undergo changes
Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 29: A day after the death of Maharashtra farmer Dharma Patil, it has emerged that his land was actually acquired under the Congress government, for the construction of
New Delhi , Jan 29: We have seen political parties involving in heated arguments over various issues of public interest. Now, hot exchange between BJP and Congress in social media
Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF on Tuesday slammed Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam for skipping references critical of the Modi government from his prepared speech in the state assembly and hit out
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Karnataka assembly polls are on doorsteps, and both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP parties in the state have gone on an all-out beef focused
Raghogarh/Madhya Pradesh, Jan 20: The Congress Party on Friday won 20 of the 24 wards in Raghogarh Municipal Council elections in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna District. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Jan 19: The Kerala Congress (Mani) with six MLAs, currently sitting as an independent bloc in the Kerala Assembly, is being wooed by the Congress to return to
New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Congress said on Tuesday that with the removal of Haj subsidy, the actual beneficiaries would be airlines not the Hajis. “The government withdrew Haj subsidy
Barmer/Rajasthan, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress Party and drought are ‘twin brothers’ as wherever the party goes, there is drought. Lashing out at the
New Delhi, Jan 16: Not only memes and fun videos, Congress party seems to be going one step forward when it comes to keeping alive the twitter engagement. From culture
Salon (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 15: Police was forced to intervene after a scuffle broke out at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Salon where Congress President Rahul Gandhi was present. Chaos
New Delhi, January 14 : Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Sunday denounced the Congress Party for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s way of greeting world
New Delhi, Jan 14: There are practical difficulties in renewing the alliance with the NCP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the Congress says but
Bengaluru, Jan 13: The year 2018 going to witness an assembly poll, which is a prestigious Assembly poll for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC). Though
new Delhi, Jan 13: Latching onto media reports that the prime minister’s principal secretary turned up at the chief justice of India’s residence, the Congress today said Prime Minister Narendra
New Delhi, Jan 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Congress Party is confident of winning and serving a second term in office in the state. The chief