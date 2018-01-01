Congressleader

Silchar,August2:Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev passed away on Wednesday morning. Dev, the father of Congress MP Sushmita Dev, had been hospitalised in Silchar, Assam. Former
Dubai,June21: Even as controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik continues to face probes in India over his provocative speeches, a video has surfaced online, showing Congress leader Digvijay Singh endorsing and
New Delhi, May 24: A delegation of opposition leaders led by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee here, urging him to reject the Land Acquisition
New Delhi, April28:Gandhi, the Congress Vice President widely expected to step into party chief and mother Sonia Gandhi’s shoes, has the leadership qualities but needs to be more accessible to
New Delhi, March14:After the Indian National Congress (INC) suffered a humiliating defeat in the just-concluded UP Assembly elections, the leadership qualities of the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is being
New Delhi, Jan 31:Congress leader E Ahamed collapsed today in parliament just as its budget session began. Mr Ahamed, who served as Junior Foreign Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s government,
Thiruvananthapuram, August 23: Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony on Tuesday said the Kashmir situation was like a volcano about to erupt and favoured sending an all-party delegation there to find a