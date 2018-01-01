CongressParty

NEW DELHI,May11: The Congress has decided that actor-politician Ramya will be the new head of its Digital Communications, placing her in charge of its social media and IT. Ms Ramya,
New Delhi, April 28: Supporting Priyanka Gandhi’s refusal of any relation between the property she bought in Haryana with alleged illegally obtained funds and her husband Robert Vadra’s finances, the Congress
New Delhi, March 30: After a Triple Talaq victim wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to abolish the practice, the Congress Party has advised the Muslim community in the
Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna’s retirement from Indian National Congress and the entry to Bharatiya Janata party raises one question. Who gains and who lose? Some common people believes
New Delhi, March 24: Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi came back to Delhi on Thursday night. Sonia Gandhi had set out to the United
New Delhi, March 16: So Who will replace Mallikarjuna Kharge as Leader of the Indian National Congress party in the Lok Sabha? Mallikarjuna Kharge, the leader of the Opposition since 2014,
New Delhi, Jan. 18: The Congress Party will on Wednesday hold a protest march from Jantar Mantar to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office at 12:30 p.m. as a
New Delhi, December 14: The Delhi Police has sought information from five countries to help it trace the group which hacked into the twitter accounts of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi, December 13: The Congress Party on Tuesday asked how Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tackle China after it categorically stated that it will not change its position on
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec : The demonetisation move has turned out to be a disaster with Kerala’s economy going for a toss and to come out of it a relief package is required,
CHANDIGARH,Nov24: Navjot Kaur, wife of Navjot Sidhu, who quit the BJP in October will formally join the Congress, along with Awaaz-e-Punjab leader Pargat Singh on November 28 in Delhi. Welcoming
Lucknow, July 31: A little over two years ago, the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi, had told a sea of supporters and party workers that he had been beckoned by
July 26 : Raj Babbar, the Bollywood actor- turned politician has lately been appointed President of Pradesh Congress Party in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh. The three-time MP from the
July 24 :Prashant Kishor, the key strategist of Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC, kick started launch of Congress election campaigns in UP, six months in advance. The Congress is not
New Delhi, July 18: The Congress on Monday said it will support the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill only if the government accepts its proposals on it. “We have been
New Delhi, June 17: Taking a strong exception to reports published in the media over Essar Group allegedly tapping phones of several top businessmen, former cabinet ministers and high-profile bureaucrats,
Bangalore, June 12: Fuming upon the unexpected victory of media baron and BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra in the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress party has said rejection of 14
New Delhi, May 29 : The Congress on Sunday rejected the charge that it has been obstructionist vis-a-vis the Narendra Modi government, saying its politics reflected the ground reality of India.
New Delhi, May 22: The Congress Party on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into allegations that Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse was in touch with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. “The