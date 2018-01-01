BEIJING,June27: The People’s Liberation Army on Monday accused the Indian military of stopping the construction of a road in what it claims to be China’s “sovereign territory” in the Sikkim section
Beijing, April28:The China Nuclear Association revealed on Thursday that China had at least 20 nuclear reactors under construction at the end of last month, with a total capacity of 23.11
Beijing, March16:China has allegedly begun fresh construction work on one of the South China Sea islets, new satellite images show. According to an assessment of the imagery, China might be
Kanpur, Feb2:At least 7 labourers were killed and a dozen others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed on Wednesday in Kanpur’s Jajmau. Kanpur Police DIG Rajesh Modak told PTI
Chennai,Feb1: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the state government would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the move to construct six check
Patna,Dec13: Work is set to start soon to build what could well be the world’s largest Hindu temple — in Bihar. Those behind the idea say no more hurdles are
Bengaluru,Oct 5: Six- storied building collapsed near Eco-space collapsed here on Wednesday afternoon. One person is killed and eight others are suspected be to trapped. The incident took place around 1.30pm