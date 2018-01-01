Contraceptives

Now a birth control pill for men? developed from Poisonous herb
New Delhi, Jan 19: A plant extract, traditionally used by African warriors as a heart-stopping poison on their arrows, may be used to develop birth control pill for men, a
New Delhi, Jan 19: A plant extract, traditionally used by African warriors as a heart-stopping poison on their arrows, may be used to develop birth control pill for men, a
New Delhi, July 11: One of the basic human necessities, but a taboo subject in India, is sex. While it is an integral part of life, it is also important