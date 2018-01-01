Ranchi,August2:The Jharkhand government has approved the draft of a bill that will ban religious conversion by force or allurement. As per section 3 of the Bill, there will be up
Karachi, August 11: The U.S. State Department’s annual report on International Religious Freedom has expressed concern at the increase in the number of blasphemy cases in Pakistan and the use of such
Mumbai, July 22: In an interview given to the media Zakir Naik attempted to clear the air on the controversies surrounding him and his foundation, The Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).
Thiruvanathapuram July 21: Numerous reports of forced Islamic conversions have been reported by intelligence in northern parts of Kerala.Amid media reposrts of the conversion of Hindu girl Nimisha alias Fathima,