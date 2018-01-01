New Delhi/Mumbai, May 5: Moments after the Supreme Court upheld the earlier death sentence order to four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati
Twin Falls, Idaho: Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old convicted rapist not to have sex with anyone before he marries. Judge’s order came after Cody Duane Scott Herrera pleaded guilty
ULAANBAATAR, Dec 28 A closed court in Mongolia has convicted three men of the 1998 murder of Sanjaasuren Zorig, a politician remembered for leading the East Asian country’s peaceful transition
Patna,Nov16:More than 17 years after 34 upper-caste Bhumihar men were butchered in an attack on Senari village by Maoists, a Jehanabad court awarded capital punishment to 10 convicts while sentencing
Patna,Oct20:The Gujarat High Court on Thursday acquitted 14 persons out of a total of 31 who were convicted by special court in 2011 in Sardarpura massacre of 2002 post Godhra
New Delhi,Oct3:The Supreme Court will on Monday decide the quantum of sentence to be awarded to Vikas Yadav, his cousin Vishal and their aide Sukhdev Pehalwan, who all were convicted
Cilacap/New DelhiJuly 29:Indian convict Gurdip Singh was spared when Indonesian court executed four including three foreigners for drug crimes. Officials did not give a reason for the reprieve but said