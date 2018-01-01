CooperativeBanks

Bhopal, Jan 11 Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today urged the Centre to probe the “suspicious” transactions made post-demonetisation through fake accounts in cooperatives banks in the state, especially the
Mumbai, Dec 2: Sadabhau Khot, the state minister for agriculture and marketing, Maharashtra has backed Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to restrict district central cooperative banks (dccb) from exchanging
Mumbai, Nov 21: Observing that prima facie there were some inconsistencies in the two circulars issued by the Reserve Bank to district co-operative banks on demonetisationissue, the Bombay High Court
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19: When the rest of India is gaining back the momentum from the lost tempo of functioning in banks after the demonetisation, the primary banking sector in the
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 : In a first of its kind in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a protest outside the RBI office here along with 17 cabinet ministers and