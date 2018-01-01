#CopaAmerica
Pitbull & Becky G release summer soccer anthem

London, May 28:  Pitbull and Becky G have teamed up to give the official anthem of the 100th anniversary of the Copa America soccer tournament a Latin flavour. “Superstar”, which was

Kaka recalled to Brazil squad for Copa America

Rio de Janeiro, May 27:  Brazil coach Dunga has called up veteran midfielder Kaka to replace injured winger Douglas Costa for next month’s centenary edition of the Copa America football tournament.