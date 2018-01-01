CopaAmerica

London, June 27 : Star striker Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Chile defeated Argentina 4-2 in a dramatic shootout to lift the second consecutive Copa America Centenario title at
New York, Jun 25: Lionel Messi will bid to gild his legacy as the greatest footballer of his generation here Sunday by ending Argentina’s 23-year wait for a major title in
Seattle, June 15: Argentina eased to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in a Group D clash of the Copa America Centenario football tournament at the Century Link Stadium here on Wednesday.
Houston (Texas), June 14 : Mexico tied Venezuela 1-1 in their Copa America Centenario football tournament final group match at the NRG Stadium. As both teams had already qualified for the
London, June 13: Striker Raul Ruidiaz scored a late goal as Brazil knocked out of the Copa America Centenario in the group stages with a shocking 1-0 defeat to Peru
Chicago, June 11 : Lionel Messi scored a late hat-trick as Argentina thrashed 10-man Panama 5-0 in a Copa America clash here on Saturday. Coming on as a substitute in the
Philadelphia, USA, June 10: Uruguay were sent crashing out of the Copa America Centenario on Thursday as Venezuela and Mexico marched into the quarer-finals. Uruguay, the record 15-time Copa America champions,
Barcelona, June 6: Argentina’s Lionel Messi has unfinished business going into the Centenary Copa America that is being staged in the United States with the Barcelona star keen to help
Eight times champions Brazil were held 0-0 by Ecuador in the glamour game as the second day of the centenary Copa America tournament mustered up only one, albeit spectacular, goal
Los Angeles, June 2: Veteran midfielder Kaka has been dropped from Brazil’s squad for this month’s centenary edition of the Copa America due to injury, the country’s football confederation said. “Kaka
Los Angeles, Jun 1 : Lionel Messi and Argentina will be targeting the country’s 23-year title drought when the Copa America Centenario kicks off on Friday after a troubled build-up marred
London, May 28: Pitbull and Becky G have teamed up to give the official anthem of the 100th anniversary of the Copa America soccer tournament a Latin flavour. “Superstar”, which was
Rio de Janeiro, May 27: Brazil coach Dunga has called up veteran midfielder Kaka to replace injured winger Douglas Costa for next month’s centenary edition of the Copa America football tournament.
Rio De Janeiro, May 6: Brazil’s national team coach Dunga on Thursday announced the final list of 23 players that will play in the 2016 Centennial Copa America in the US