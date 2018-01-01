New Delhi, Jan 31: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was left red-faced on Tuesday as one of its cabinet ministers, Om Prakash Rajbhar, claimed that corruption had increased
Saudi Arabia, Jan 27: Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was arrested during the massive corruption sweep in the administration sector said on Saturday that he expected to
Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, September 29: Yogi Adityanath said he do not agree with the opinions of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on the issues of demonetisation and the Goods
New Delhi, September 25: While speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meet on Monday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his battle against corruption was firm. According to the
NEW DELHI,July25: Venkaiah Naidu, likely to be the country’s next vice-president, has today refuted allegations of corruption in a deal involving his son’s car dealership and the government of Telangana. The Congress
New Delhi, June21: Rolling a truck of vegetables into Gujarat, the state once governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requires a bribe of 500 rupees to 2,000 rupees even with your
New Delhi, May31:Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Tuesday levelled corruption allegations against Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party minister Pankaja Munde and party leader Raosaheb Danve. Menon, who demanded
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 16: Maintaining the same stand as his father, former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti on Tuesday alleged the Centre of manufacturing raids to silence his voice.
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 10: Fuming over the cancellation of the R. K. Nagar by-polls following allegations of rampant corruption and bribery, the Sasikala camp termed the Election’s Commission decision as
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3: The Finance department has found that the Kerala Vigilance Director, Dr. Jacob Thomas has been involved in serious level of corruption, while he was the Port Director.
New Delhi, Jan 11: The atrociously planned and executed currency ban and a subsequent cash crunch has made life increasingly difficult for Indians, the New York Times has said in
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Jan3: J Mercykutty, a woman minister in the Kerala government, will be investigated for corruption, the state vigilance department has decided. Mercykutty Amma, as she is known, has been accused
Buenos Aires ,Dec28:Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted on Tuesday on charges she ran a corruption scheme with a public works secretary who was arrested in June while trying
Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 22: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, asking him to explain if he indulged in corruption or not. Addressing
Bengaluru,Dec15:20 Congress MLA’s complain to the centre against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accusing him of corruption in the state.MLA’s write to high command against the CM.CM Siddaramaiah is the 22nd CM of
Moradabad, Dec 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJ P volunteers at the Parivartan Rally in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Here are the highlights: — I had come to Moradabad in
New Delhi, Dec 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that large volumes of cash are a big source of corruption and black money. In an article posted on
Washington, Dec 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s action to demonetise high value currency was “an important and necessary step” to crack down on “corruption and tax dodging,” State
New Delhi, Nov 14: The toll suspension for all national highways across the country has been extended till midnight of November 18. Earlier, to cope up with the chaos after
Beijing, Nov 14 : India’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was “bold and decisive” but the “risky” move is far from delivering a corruption-free country,