BJP state Council meeting in Kottayam on Jan 18
Kottayam , Jan 14 : Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the BJP state council meeting here on January 18. As a prelude to the state
Kottayam , Jan 14 : Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the BJP state council meeting here on January 18. As a prelude to the state
Thiruvananthapuram,Sept24:It was a momentous occasion as Kerala sport celebrated the Olympic success of P. V. Sindhu and Sakshi Malik in style at a felicitation function organised in the honour of