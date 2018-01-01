CowSlaughter

Jaipur/Rajasthan, Jan 16: Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Pravin Togadia moved to tears in front of media persons and cameras, a day after he went ‘missing’ and was found in
Jaipur, May31:The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday recommended that the Centre make cow the national animal, and recommended life imprisonment for cow slaughter. The suggestion from the high court comes
Ahmedabad, March 31: The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a rigid law providing for life-term for those found indulged in cow-slaughtering. It had increased the punishment for cow slaughtering to life
New Delhi, March 27: Amid a suppression by the newly sworn in Yogi Adityanath government on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader and former Cabinet Minister of the state
Lucknow, Jan. 27: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on cow slaughter in every state across the nation. The top court
Lucknow,Nov9:Nine years after two men in a village in Uttar Pradesh had been arrested on charges of cow slaughter, a district court has convicted them of the crime, according to
New Delhi, September 16: A vigilante group stripped two men and thrashed them with rods and sticks on suspicion of cow slaughter and left them for dead at Kanjhawala in
Shimla July 30: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued orders calling on the Central government to ban cow slaughter in the country within six months responding to a state-based
Panaji, June 15: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti would hold its fifth all India Hindu conclave at Goa from June 19 to 25 during which issues like Ram temple and cow slaughter