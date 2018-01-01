cowvigilantes

New Delhi,June29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said killing people in the name of protecting cows is not acceptable. But will the cow vigilantes listen to him? This is the
Jammu, April 24: Two days after five members of a family including a 9-year-old girl were attacked allegedly by ‘gau rakshaks’ in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, 11
Jammu, April 22: At least five people including a nine-year-old girl have been injured in an attack by ‘gau rakshaks’ in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident
New Delhi, April 7: In the wake of cow vigilantism and homicides thereafter, the Supreme Court has sought a response from six states, including Rajasthan. The Supreme Court has issued
Dholpur/Rajasthan, April 5: In the wake of the killing of a Muslim man, the Congress Party has alleged that the BJP-led government is making desperate attempts to vitiate the peaceful
New Delhi, Oct 12: Who else would rather support the cow vigilantes of the country other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat? It make no sense if he pull out support
New Delhi, Sept 23 : Several Muslim, Christian and Dalit organisations today staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding a ban on “cow vigilantism” and sought passage of the
Meerut, Sep 05: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) gau raksha vibhaag (cow protection department) has a piece of advice for young cow vigilantes on how to handle cattle smugglers – “Beat
Mumbai August 22: Amid debate over incidents of cow vigilantism in Gujarat and other parts of the country is fresh, a 24-year-old man was allegedly stopped and questioned by some
New Delhi, August 19: After a man was killed for allegedly transporting cows, the Congress Party on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction to the states to prepare a dossier on cow protectors
New Delhi, August 12: Back in December 2015, well before politics over bovines took centrestage in India, the late Rohith Vemula, the Dalit scholar from University of Hyderabad, wanted cow vigilantes
New Delhi, July 29: Opposition parties on Friday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over incidents of atrocities against Dalits and the recent thrashing of two Muslim women in Madhya