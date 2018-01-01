Beijing/ China, August 28: The United States may ask China to put pressure on Pakistan to act against Afghan Taliban and other terror groups having sanctuaries inside Islamabad. The U.S.
New Delhi, April 01: China views the Nobel Peace laureate Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, as a dangerous
New Delhi, Sept 22: Even as international community has extended support, the love affair with Asian nations, prominently China, is becoming dull for India. The number of emerging issues with
Geneva, September 20: Maintaining that human rights violations in Balochistan are at its worst, Paulo Casaca, a former member of the European Parliament, said that the China-PakistanEconomic Corridor (CPEC) is a fully
New Delhi, September 19: Baloch Republican Party (BRP) founder Brahamdagh Bugti on Monday said that his party would take Pakistan to the International Criminal Court for the killing of Baloch people in Balochistan. “We
Geneva, September 19: The Baloch National Movement has alleged that Pakistanis only concerned about the resources in Balochistan and not its people, adding the international community must raise its voice against Islamabad’s atrocities
New Delhi, September 3: Rejecting China’s interference in Balochistan over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Balochistan Republican Party (BRP) activists have said Islamabad wants to build the same in the region