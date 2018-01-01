Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Jan 19: The Kerala Congress (Mani) with six MLAs, currently sitting as an independent bloc in the Kerala Assembly, is being wooed by the Congress to return to
Kannur, Kerala, Jan 17: The Kerala police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly sharing a fake news on his
New Delhi/Agartala: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Monday, pointing out the media reports, said it was “shocking” that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval attended a meeting at
New Delhi, Jan 12: The Congress today said democracy was in “danger”, while the CPI(M) called for a thorough probe after four top Supreme Court judges came out in the
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11: UDF today rallied behind lead front partner Congress’ MLA V T Balram, facing the ire of ruling CPI(M) cadres for his alleged unsavory remarks against Communist icon late
Kathalia (Tripura), Dec 29: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to send Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to Bangladesh after the state assembly elections if he failed to
New Delhi, December 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asked whether the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM was planning to “launch missiles” at the party’s and the
New Delhi, October 17: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at RSS-BJP violence and claimed that BJP would hardly get a seat in Kerala if they continue with
Kannur/ Kerala, October 11: Bombs were hurled at a BJP party office and a 36 year old RSS activist was injured in an attack in separate incidents of violence in
Kolkata/West Bengal, October 11: Things are getting worse for the disgraced Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ritabrata Banerjee once again. Previously, Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from the party for supposedly
Kannur/ Kerala, October 3: India, a nation well known for its harmonious nature, has now turned into a battlefield where innocent lives are shed due to political unrest. Each party
Chennai, September 1: Popular actor Kamal Hassan has declared today that he would enter politics very soon. He made the declaration after the actor met the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi
New Delhi, August 22: In a majority 3:2 judgement, a five judge bench of the Supreme Court today set aside talaq-e-biddat or instant and irreversible talaq as a ‘manifestly arbitrary’
New Delhi, August 16: The Communist Party of India-Marxist today alleged that Doordarshan refused to broadcast Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s speech and said it would fight this ‘undeclared Emergency’.
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), August 4: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that he will visit the house of slain Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and other Bharatiya Janata Party
New Delhi, Aug 04: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Kerala Government over growing incidents of political violence in Kerala and sought a report on the
Kolkata,July31: the Election Commission on Monday rejected senior CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The commission said they cancelled his nomination papers as they
Begusarai, Jun 1 : A senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was shot dead at Kaidrabad village under Bachhwara police station area in the district today. Police said here
New Delhi, May 13: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condemned the murder of an RSS worker in Kannur, Kerala on Saturday and the murder politics of the Communist Party of India
New Delhi, Apr 21: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met Indian National Congress Supremo Sonia Gandhi yesterday to discuss about the upcoming Presidential election of India.