Madrid,Sept25:On Sunday Sept. 24, 2017, an Italian Air Force Eurofighter F-2000A Typhoon (most probably MM7278/RS-23) belonging to the Reparto Sperimentale Volo (Test Wing) has crashed into the sea at Terracina,
BHOPAL,April26:Two trainee pilots lost their lives in an aircraft crash in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The aircraft was from a Gondia training school in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported. A two-seater
New York City, Dec 13 (IANS) An Indian-origin doctor miraculously survived a plane crash on Sunday when the plane he was piloting developed an engine trouble and came down in
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating after a small plane went down on the side of a Volusia County road Monday afternoon. Deputies said the
MUMBAI,Dec12: One person has died and 3 others were injured after a chopper crashed in Mumbai. The chopper had crashed around noon at Aarey colony area in Goregaon, a Mumbai suburb. Three
California,Nov22:Facebook tested a solar-powered drone designed to beam internet access to remote areas of the world in June for the first time, but the mission didn’t exactly go off without
Hartford,Oct12:A small plane crashed into a street in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday afternoon, likely killing a flight instructor who was teaching a student pilot, authorities said. Photos on social
MexicoCity,Oct3:A public bus tragically crashed and killed thirteen passengers instantly in eastern Mexico on 2nd October, Sunday. The bus was carrying the passengers from the Mexico City to Villahermosa, when
NewJersey,Oct1:A deadly New Jersey Transit train crash this week has renewed questions about Republican Governor Chris Christie’s hard-nosed approach to a public transit funding crisis, even as he announced a
NewDelhi,Sept26:The Chevrolet Spark GT (sold as the Beat in India) which is manufactured in Talegaon, Maharashtra, has failed the Latin NCAP (the New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and
Beijing,Sept21:China’s Tiangong-1 space station is likely to come crashing through Earths’ atmosphere in 2017. A Chinese official from the country’s manned space engineering division said that the space station, launched
Kathmandu, Aug 8 (PTI) Seven people, including a new-born baby, are feared killed when a private chopper today crashed in a forest area in Nepals Nuwakot district while it was