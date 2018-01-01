Mumbai , Jan 28: Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has been named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the
Delhi, Jan 23: All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women cricket team in the T20I series against South Africa which is to begin from February 13. Smriti Mandhana has
Sydney, Jan 21: England Wicketkeeper – batsman Jos Butler on Sunday hit his fifth ton, here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third and series decider One Day
Dubai, Jan 18: India skipper and run-machine Virat Kohli has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 as the International Cricket Council announced the men’s individual award winners of 2017
Cape Town, Jan 5: After rampaging through the home season, India will now aim to continue their winning momentum overseas as well, when they head to the first Test of
Dubai, January 3 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the umpire and match referee appointments for the U-19 World Cup 2018, which will begin from January 13
New Delhi, Jan 01: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has hinted that any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan is unlikely unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism and firing. Swaraj
Nelson [New Zealand], December 29 : The West Indies produced an insipid batting show against New Zealand to hand the hosts a 47-run win in the first of the three
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) , Dec 23 : After a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, Indian stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said it was his ability to score runs in
Mumbai, Dec 19: A 23-year-old from Kasaragod in Kerala, who set out to be a cricketer, has now ended up as a professional footballer – a reversal of the story
Dubai, Dec 13 : New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has moved into the top 10 of the ICC Test Player Rankings, after a fine performance during his side’s 240-run win
Mumbai, Dec 12: The ad line goes that the ‘shampoo’ clears the hair. But in case of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, it also cleared the air for their love
Dubai, Dec 07 : Indian skipper Virat Kohli has moved up three places to grab second position in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen after registering his career-best score
New Delhi, Dec 6 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council meeting on Wednesday decided the franchises would be allowed to retain maximum five players by virtue of a
London, October 5: The England cricket chiefs are planning to set up giant tents in order to ensure that rain can no longer stop the cricket matches. The research is
London, July 12: India skipper Mithali Raj would be chasing a personal milestone when India Women’s Cricket Team clashes with Australia in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at
Kochi, Mar 02: Former Indian Cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (S Sreesanth) has approached Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the BCCI to lift the life ban imposed on him after
Mumbai: Tainted India pacer S Sreesanth – who is currently serving a life ban imposed by the BCCI – could drag the cricket board to the Court of Arbitration for
Johannesburg, Feb. 16: South African pacer Morne Morkel, who is leaving stones unturned to make a comeback into the national side from a back injury since the One-Day International (ODI)
Mumbai, Jan. 30: Diana Edulji, who is a part of a four-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court to take charge of the administration of the Board of Control for