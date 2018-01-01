Chennai, Jan 10: The former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, who was released recently after serving a prison term for contempt of court, today arrived in Chennai. Mr.
Kolkata, December 20: Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was released from prison on Wednesday after serving six months of imprisonment awarded to him by the Supreme Court for
KOCHI,June21: Former judge C S Karnan, who had been evading arrest since May when the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment on contempt of court charges, was reportedly
New Delhi, June 07: The Supreme Court of India today refused to grant any relief to former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan in the contempt of court case
KOLKATA/CHENNAI,May11: A day after the Supreme Court ordered the arrest of Calcutta high court judge, Justice C S Karnan, police teams from Bengal and Tamil Nadu were unable to locate
New Delhi, March 17: Justice CS Karnan, the Calcutta High Court judge, has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and other judges of the
Kolkata, March 10: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, an unprecedented order in a bitter confrontation between the judge
Kolkata, Feb14:Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi suggested that charges be framed against Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan after he failed to appear in court on Monday in
Kolkata, Feb 13: Controversial Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan defies the Supreme Court order and refuses to appear before the court to face contempt proceedings. Judge Karnan was expected