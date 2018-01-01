Washington, Jan 13: President Barack Obama has ended a longstanding “wet foot, dry foot” practice that allowed undocumented Cuban migrants to remain and become permanent residents of the US. The
Havana, Dec 01: Fidel Castros ashes were taken today to a symbolic reunion with his fallen comrade-in-arms Ernesto Che Guevara in Santa Clara, the first stop in the late Cold
New Delhi, Nov 30: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with an eight-member Indian delegation – comprising representatives of different political parties – has reached Cuba to attend the pre-funeral
Havana,Nov29:After the death of Fidel Castro, the first scheduled commercial flight from the US to Havana in more than 50 years landed Monday to the applause of passengers and a
Havana,Nov26: Cuba decrees nine days of mourning for FidelCastro . His funeral is kept on December 4th. Cuban state media provided no further details about the death of the 90-year-old leader
Havana, Nov 16 : Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro had a “fraternal” meeting here with visiting Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang. Both the leaders on Tuesday exchanged views on economic
Washington, Oct 15 : In its first reaction to the US decision to further lift sanctions on Cuba to facilitate trade as well as scientific and humanitarian exchanges between the two
PETIT-GOAVE,Oct5: HurricaneMatthew slammed into Haiti’s southwestern tip with howling 145 mph winds Tuesday, knocking down trees and tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, while inundating neighborhoods
Carribean,Oct1:Hurricane Matthew became a major hurricane Friday and threatened Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas as it begins its slow romp across the Caribbean. By Friday night, the storm took
WASHINGTON,Sept28: President Obama on Tuesday nominated the first United States ambassador to Cuba in more than a half-century, defying opponents of his policy of rapprochement with the government of President Raúl
Havana, September 13: Cuba and the US held their first talk on the issue of intellectual property, the island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. A statement revealed that
Havana, Aug 13: Cuba is awash with official tributes to former leader Fidel Castro ahead of his 90th birthday on Saturday, even as its people and leadership have begun to
Havana, Aug 01: Despite its small size, Cuba is a heavyweight in the world of sports, and may have several surprises up its sleeve for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The