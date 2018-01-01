#Curfew
Ram Rahim Riots: Latest updates on the case

Panchkula/ Haryana, August 26: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday slammed Haryana Government, for the ongoing unrest in the state, post conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief

Barring Srinagar, curfew lifted across Kashmir

Srinagar, September 20: Curfew was on Tuesday lifted across Kashmir, except from six police station areas of Srinagar, in view of the improving situation, even as normal life remained disrupted in

Page 1 of 31 2 3