Assam, Jan 27: As indefinite curfew has been imposed in Assam due to the police firing killed two people on Thursday, over 2,000 passengers have been stranded in Assam when
Imphal/ Manipur), Jan 16: A curfew has been imposed in Manipur’s Kakching town after violence was reported on Monday evening. The curfew has been imposed since 7:30 p.m. on Monday
Panchkula/ Haryana, August 26: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday slammed Haryana Government, for the ongoing unrest in the state, post conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief
London/ U.K., August 26: The United Kingdom government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India following the riot, that woke up yesterday in several parts of the
BADURIA,July6: In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, and adjoining Basirhat, remained under complete lockdown Wednesday as the state government imposed a curfew after communal violence broke out in the
Mandsaur/Madhya Pradesh, June 7: Curfew was declared in Mandsaur district after the farmers’ agitation intensified. Farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Wednesday further intensified with protestors setting at least
Bhubaneswar, April 12: With normalcy limping back, and no untoward incident reported in last 48 hours in violence-hit Bhadrak town in Odisha, the district administration has a relaxed curfew the
Abuja, Feb 23 : The Nigerian state of Kaduna declared a 24-hour curfew after 21 people were killed this week in an area hit by ethnic and religious tension, media
Shamli/UP, Jan. 30: The police on Monday booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Rana for his controversial remarks stating that curfew would be imposed in Muslim dominated areas if
Srinagar, Oct 13: Curfew today remained in force in interior areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure even as normal life remained affected in the Valley for the 97th day.
SRINAGAR,Oct8: A 12-year-old boy was killed after security forces fired pellet guns at protesters in Srinagar on Saturday evening, sparking widespread anger in the city. Junaid Ahmad, a resident of
Srinagar, Sep 30: Authorities have imposed curfew like restrictions in Srinagar to foil the march by separatists today towards the city’s centre in Lal chowk. The police and CRPF jawans
Srinagar,Sept28:Curfew was imposed Wednesday in Koimoh town of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in view of the separatists call for a march, while restrictions on the assembly of people continued in
Srinagar, Sep 26: Kashmir continued to remain curfew-free for the second consecutive day today after the curbs on the movement of people were lifted from the entire Valley yesterday following
Srinagar, September 20: Curfew was on Tuesday lifted across Kashmir, except from six police station areas of Srinagar, in view of the improving situation, even as normal life remained disrupted in
Srinagar, September 1: Authorities imposed curfew at three places in the Kashmir Valley Thursday as separatists extended their protest shutdown till September 8.”Curfew has been imposed in areas falling under
Srinagar, August 31: Authorities on Wednesday lifted curfew from Kashmir Valley, first time since the present unrest began, while clashes erupted at some places between stone pelters and security forces. “Curfew
In this age of bloody bomb attacks on soft targets ranging from wedding parties in Turkey to tourist towns in Thailand, the turmoil in Kashmir is a ticking bomb the
Srinagar, August 30: Separatist shutdown continued in Kashmir on Tuesday despite relaxation of curfew in the Valley. “Except for Pulwama town and two police station areas of Nowhatta and M.R.Gunj in