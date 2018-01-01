currencynotes

New Delhi, September 13: The government is about to print less currency notes in order to promote digital transaction. As per media reports, latest data from Reserve Bank of India
New Delhi,August18:Last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcement of demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December had said that it
Kanpur , Jan. 11 : During a routine checking, the Kanpur Police on Tuesday recovered Rs. 10 crore in new currency notes from two cars which were heading towards Hamirpur
Bhopal, Jan 6 : Fake currency notes also found their way to banks during the mad spree to deposit scrapped 500 and 1,000 rupee notes post demonetisation, police said here
New Delhi,Jan 4: – Unable to get a few junked currency notes exchanged, a frustrated poor woman became topless in front of RBI regional office here today. The woman, who
Jaipur, Nov 26: Alwar police have seized Rs 9.5 lakh in scrapped currency notes from a car tonight. One Manish Bajaj was transporting Rs 9.5 lakh, in demonetised Rs 500