NEW DELHI, MArch24: It’s very common to see customers today using social media as a forum to voice discontent against companies. More often than not, companies address their complaints and
New Delhi, Mar06:HDFC Bank today announced the launch of an electronic virtual assistant (EVA), an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot, for customer services. Eva is India’s first AI-based banking chatbot and can
Consumer forum asks Delhi health club to refund fees of customer for fraud weight reduction program
New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A district consumer forum here has asked a city-based health club to refund over Rs 77,000 and compensate a man for adopting “unfair trade practice”
Pregnant restaurant server gets a $900 tip in Arizona from pregnant customer
Arizona,Dec27:A server and bartender at a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, got a shocking — but pleasant — surprise from a customer earlier this month: a $900 tip. “You always hear