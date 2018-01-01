Washington D.C./ USA, August 23: Wondering about the title? Yeah, researchers claim that nowadays supermarkets and retailers are becoming more conscious about the customer’s health. Hence the calorie content in
New Delhi,July21: Paytm now enables customers to get their cashback as Paytm Gold. This will combine the spending and saving experience with an asset that is close to the hearts of
New Delhi,July8:Customers will not suffer any loss if unauthorised electronic banking transactions are reported within three days and the amount involved will be credited in the accounts concerned within 10-days,
New Delhi,July5:OnePlus 5 is one of the most sought after phones right now. The phone’s popularity could be the reason why it has also seemingly attracted a few scammers. On
New Delhi, June 8: A new crisis may be waiting for the country. After imposing the new reforms in bank transactions, banks in the country became less crowded. No people,
LUCKNOW,April29: The special task force of UP police officials nabbed a racket of petrol pump owners running state-wide using remote-controlled electronic chip in their dispensing machines to cheat customers. Taking
Mumbai, Feb22:In a bid to make people come out and vote during the municipal corporation polls in Mumbai, a restaurant is offering 15 percent discount to customers with their fingers
New Delhi, Jan 4: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s largest telecom services provider, today announced a special offer under which, it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to
Toronto,Dec15:Ruby Corp., the Toronto-based parent company of the adultery dating site Ashley Madison, will pay $1.6 million in settlements following an investigation led by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission into
NewDelhi,Dec7:Travel firms are luring customers with discounts and cashless payment options to tide over the weak consumer sentiment this winter. MakeMyTrip is giving attractive discounts on air tickets, packages and
NEW DELHI,Nov19: Banks today will only exchange old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes for their own customers, and not for people who hold accounts in other banks. Senior citizens are however
Kolkata, Oct 21:The country’s largest commercial lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has advised its customers to use the bank’s own ATM network after the security breach of around six
New Delhi, September 7: As former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan did not usher in just headline-grabbing macro measures for banking, he also took steps to protect the layman’s interests as
Chennai, August 25: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday said the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will go live for customers of 21 banks. The relevant details of the