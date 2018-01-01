customers #SamsungNote7

Samsung begins to replace Galaxy Note 7 in S Korea
Seoul, Sep 19 : Samsung Electronics on Monday began delivering the new Galaxy Note 7 to users after a worldwide recall following reports of several handsets exploding. “The exchange programme began
Seoul, Sep 19 : Samsung Electronics on Monday began delivering the new Galaxy Note 7 to users after a worldwide recall following reports of several handsets exploding. “The exchange programme began
New York, Sep 19: Adding to Samsung’s woes over Galaxy Note 7, a man from Florida has sued the south Korean company after a Note 7 device exploded in his
SYDNEY,Sept8: Australian carriers Qantas and Virgin Australia told customers today not to use or charge Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 during flights after faulty batteries in the new smartphone caused some