cybercrime

WannaCry ransomware cyber attack: Govt should come up with national cyber security law
New Delhi, May 17: As hundreds of ATMs are being shut down in the wake of the WannaCry ransomware cyber attack, an expert has dubbed it as an interim measure
Moscow, Jan 27: More than half (52 per cent) of internet users globally who have lost their money at the hands of cybercriminals have only got some, or none, of
New Delhi, August 25: In India, there has been a surge of approximately 350 percent in cyber crime cases registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 from the year of 2011
Ghaziabad, June 28: Ishaan Sinha, A cyber crime investigator based in Ghaziabad has designed state-of-the-art software for ‘Intelligence Gathering and Tracking’ (IGAT) to help law enforcement agencies scan the virtual world. He has