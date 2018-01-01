Chennai, Dec 02: Cyclone Nada makes landfall at 50 km wind speed near Nagapattinam. The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu. Up to 4 cm rain
New Delhi,Dec 01: The Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the Cyclone Nada is expected to weaken in the next 12 hours in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. The
New Delhi/Chennai, Dec 01: As “Cyclone Nada” is building up over South West Bay of Bengal and is poised to strike the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Indian
Chennai, November 30: A forecast from the Met department says that a Cyclone to cross Tamil Nadu coast on December 2. From tomorrow onwards, there would be heavy rain in
Dhaka, May 22: 24 people were killed as tropical cyclone Roanu hit Bangladesh yesterday. Heavy winds and rain hit the Barisal-Chittagong region at 88 kmph damaging hundreds of houses and
Hyderabad, May 20: After creating a ruckus in Chennai by raining continously for more than 24 hours, clouds have turned their way out to Andhra Pradesh. The weather department has
Chennai, May 18: Northern parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been issued a cyclone warning after receiving non-stop rains for more than 24 hours now. Five months after