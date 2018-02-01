Cyclone Ockhi: Demanding relief, fishermen go on hunger strike
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15: Demanding release of relief fund for kin of those killed in the Cyclone Ockhi, fishermen went on a hunger strike here on Friday and protested against the
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15: Demanding release of relief fund for kin of those killed in the Cyclone Ockhi, fishermen went on a hunger strike here on Friday and protested against the
Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Dec 8 : Indian Navy Ship Kalpeni has rescued seventeen boats with over 180 people onboard stranded due to cyclone Ockhi off Lakshadweep in the Arabian. The search