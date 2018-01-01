CycloneOckhi

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, Jan 3: A total of 141 Kerala fishermen remain missing following Cyclone Ockhi that hit the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on November 30, according to official
Mangalore/Karnataka, December 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived late on Monday night in Mangalore, will today take stock of the situation left behind by cyclone Ockhi. “Leaving for Mangaluru,
New Delhi, Dec 6: In the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, the Indian Navy on Wednesday continued the search and rescue operation for missing and stranded fishermen off the search?query=Kerala coast”>Kerala coast. Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
T’puram, Dec 4: A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced ire from coastal people over the delay in the rescue operations, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met
Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram, December 2: A total of twelve people have been killed as the fury unleashed by Cyclone Ockhi wrecked havoc in the southern parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Indian Navy conducted
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, December 1: As the destructive Cyclone Ockhi hit the Tamil Nadu state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced an exgratia of rupees four lakh each to the kin
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, December 1: The Coastguards have rescued 16 people who were trapped in two carrier ships in the sea. The carrier ships were heading to Tuticorin from Mali Island. A
Chennai/Kerala, December 01: Ockhi, the Cyclonic storm has created an enormous loss to human life in south India. Around 8 people dead and more than 80 fishermen and their 50 boats
Pathanamthitta/Kerala, December 1: After heavy rain hit the South Indian states, the Sabarimala pilgrims are left in utter misery when the river Pampa has overflowed and the rain is continuing.