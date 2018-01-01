CycloneVardah

Chennai, Dec 15: Cyclone Vardah that crossed Chennai coast on December 12 has damaged some vessels at L&T Shipyard and Kamarajar Port Ltd, said officials. “There has been some damage to
New Delhi, Dec 14: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday assured opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre will take all necessary steps to restore normalcy in cyclone-hit Tamil
New Delhi, Dec 14: Opposition Congress, Left and DMK today sought immediate sanction a financial package to provide relief to cyclone ravaged Tamil Nadu, a demand which Finance Minister Arun
KOLKATA,Dec14: Data subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices who were belittling the network strength of Vodafone and BSNL on Monday got the taste of the same medicine on Tuesday.
Chennai, December 13: The death toll due to cyclone Vardah rose to ten in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Four persons have died in Chennai, two in Kancheepuram, two in Tiruvallur,
The severe cyclonic storm, Vardah, crossed north Tamil Nadu coast close to Chennai between 1500-1700 hrs, IMD bulletin released at 7:30 pm states. Rains and high-speed winds will continue for
New Delhi, December 13: Apex industry body ASSOCHAM has appealed to its members and industrialists to come to the aid of thousands of people evacuated following the devastation caused by
Hyderabad,Dec. 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday assured all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu following Cyclone Vardah. He took to his official Twitter account to inform
Chennai, Dec 13: Chennaities woke up to uprooted trees, big broken branches blocking the roads, fallen name boards, hoardings, damaged compound walls and vehicles under fallen trees, power cut and
Vijayawada, Dec 13 : Two persons were killed overnight in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Vardah as heavy rains lashed the region, officials said. Nellore and Prakasam
Chennai, December 12: Cyclone Vardah on Monday afternoon crossed the Tamil Nadu coast near Chennai, bringing in strong winds, residents as well as officials said. According to officials, the landfall
Chennai, December 12: Cyclone Vardah has hit the coast making landfall close to Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. The cyclonic storm will take about four hours to cross the land completely.
Chennai, December 12: With cyclone Vardah set for landfall near Chennai, strong winds and rains lashed the city and northern Tamil Nadu and people in low lying areas were evacuated
New Delhi, December 12: Union Science and Technology Minister Harshvardhan on Monday said people have to remain cautious over the next 24 to 36 hours as the government counter the
Chennai [India], Dec. 12 : Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert as the severe cyclonic storm, Vardah over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved
NewDelhi,Dec8:NDMA issus warning that cycloneVardah very likely to turn into Severe Cyclonic storm.Sea conditions to worsen along #Andhra coast from 10th evening. Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal turns into