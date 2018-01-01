Depression over Bay of Bengal with cyclonic storm in next 24 hrs
NEW DELHI,Oct24: A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, named Kyant, is expected to become a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and hit the Odisha coast.
Bhubaneshwar,Sept5:Heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with gusty surface wind is likely to lash parts of Odisha due to a fresh cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbouring