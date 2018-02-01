CyrusMistry

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Nov 26: Industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus P. Mistry, on Saturday went on a short pilgrimage to the famed Saibaba Temple in Shirdi and the Shani
Mumbai, Nov 21: Tata Consultancy Services has alleged that Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, has caused enormous harm to the Tata group, as well as its shareholders. In
Mumbai, Nov 11: The handling of a sexual harassment case against Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) boss Rakesh Sarna may have been among the reasons that led to the ouster
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry’s camp today termed as “unsubstantiated claims and half truths” a series of allegations by the company, which stated that he betrayed trust and tried
Mumbai, November 10: Hours after Tata Sons replaced Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday, the group accused him of betraying their trust and allegedly desired to
Mumbai, Novenber 5: Recalling how he was ousted as one of the non-executive directors of Tata Sons, Prof. Nirmalya Kumar of the London School of Economics says it was over
Mumbai, November 4: The Directors of Tata Group’s Indian Hotels back Cyrus Mistry in a meeting, said they ‘unanimously expressed full confidence’ in him. They praised steps taken by him
Mumbai, November 4: A scuffle broke out between security personnel at Bombay House and photographers trying to click pictures of ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, injuring one of them,
Mumbai, Nov 04: Dismissing speculation that he had complimented ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry’s performance but voted for his dismissal, Tata Sons independent director and former diplomat Ronen Sen said such
Mumbai, Nov 03: Digging in his heels after being ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry plans to continue as Chairman of all Tata group firms, including Tata Steel,
Mumbai, Oct 31: Citing “heightened management risk” following the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons, Brickwork Ratings has revised outlook of Tata Steel to negative while as
Mumbai, Oct 29: Days after Cyrus Mistry was ousted, Tata group’s human resources chief N S Rajan has put in his papers. Rajan, who held the position of Tata Group’s
Mumbai, Oct 29: India’s financial crime-fighting agency will look into Tata Sons’ ousted chairman’s allegations related to the mismanagement of the group’s aviation ventures, India Today reported on Saturday citing
New Delhi, Oct 29: The Congress Party on Saturday urged that the Tata-Mistry row should not be seen as an allegation –counter allegation match and suggested that the internal dispute
Mumbai, Oct 27 : Tata Sons on Thursday hit back at ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry saying his letter lambasting his predecessor Ratan Tata makes unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations. “It is
Mumbai, Oct 27: The Civil Aviation Ministry is keeping a close watch on developments related to the purported disclosures made by ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry about AirAsia India,
New Delhi, Oct 27: The buzz in the Ministry of Finance offices in North Block is of course the sordid Tata tales. Senior officials confide that they are keen that
Mumbai, Oct 27 : Tata Steel on Thursday said the financial statements of the company present “a true and fair view” of the state of affairs after bourses sought clarification following
Mumbai, Oct 26: Ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry accused directors at India’s largest conglomerate of wrongfully dismissing him and warned that the tea-to-software giant may face 1.18 trillion rupees
Mumbai, Oct 26: In a “protest” email to Tata Board members, Cyrus Mistry has said that he is “shocked at the manner of his removal” and has called it unprecedented.