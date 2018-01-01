Beijing, April 21: China said today that it was its “lawful right” to standardize official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh, while its state-run media of China warned that
New Delhi, April 19: China announces “standardized” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Hindustan Times report, China has unilaterally renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh
New Delhi, April 05: China warned today that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests after India “obstinately” allowed the Dalai Lama to visit the
New Delhi, April 05: The Dalai Lama in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh doesn’t mince words. Speaking to the media, the revered religious leader said he was a messenger of secularism and
New Delhi, April 01: China views the Nobel Peace laureate Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, as a dangerous
Beijing , Dec. 22 : Regretting its decisions to allow Dalai Lama to visit the country, Mongolia has promised not to invite him again. This comes as the recent trip
Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Nov 19: The Dalai Lama met with Buddhist worshippers on Saturday during a four-day visit to Mongolia, despite Beijing’s strident demand that he be barred from entering
New Delhi, Oct 29: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Saturday expressed that Dalai Lama is free to travel to any part of the country and added that these allegations by the
Dharamsala, Oct 24 : Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will participate in the ‘Kalachakra’ (Wheel of Time) ceremony in Bodh Gaya this January and pray for world peace, a Tibetan
Tibet,Oct8:The Dalai Lama has congratulated Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on being bestowed this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, saying it was a tribute to his “tireless” efforts to bring peace
Washington, August 19: A group of 72 American lawmakers have asked US President Barack Obama to publicly support the right of the Dalai Lama to return to Tibet and call for an immediate and unconditional release
Mumbai, Aug 13: Bollywood star Salman Khan took his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur along to meet the 14th Dalai Lama. Salman Khan, who is in Ladakh to shoot for Kabir
McLeodganj – Dharamshala July 6: To mark the 81st birthday of His Holiness, The Dalai Lama, the official celebration would be held at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in the
Dharamsala, July 5 : Eighty-one and still young. The Dalai Lama believes it’s to do with peace of mind. Turning 81 on July 6, his age is no bar to campaign
Beijing , June 29: Pop singer Lady Gaga whose albums were reportedly banned in China following her meeting with the Dalai Lama came under heavy criticism in social media with
London , June 28: Pop sensation Lady Gaga has reportedly been added to a list of hostile foreign forces banned by China’s Communist party after she met with the Dalai
Beijing, June 15: China has lodged diplomatic representations with the United States over a planned meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama at the White House on
Washington, June 15 : US president Barack Obama is slated to welcome Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday at the White House. The White House announced the meeting will
Dharamshala, May 27: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay at Dharamshala (India) on Friday, said he was pained to see