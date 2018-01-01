DalbirSingh

New Delhi, December 31: The Indian Army chief, General Dalbir Singh, retired on Saturday after 43 years in service and will shortly hand over charge to his successor, General Bipin
Imphal, Dec 24: Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag today visited violence-hit Manipur to review the security situation. The Imphal valley has been simmering due to violence since the Congress-led
Udhampur/Chandigarh, Oct 1 : Army Chief Dalbir Singh today visited the Northern and Western Commands to review India’s operational preparedness along the border with Pakistan in the wake of heightened tension
New Delhi, Sep 07: Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to review the security situation in the unrest-hit Valley. Gen Singh is scheduled to
New Delhi, Aug 18: In the wake of Army Chief General Dalbir Singh alleging victimisation by Union minister V K Singh when he was heading the army, the Aam Aadmi Party
New Delhi, Aug 18: Union Minister VK Singh was, on Thursday, accused of imposing “illegal ban under false, baseless and imaginary allegations” by the Army chief Dalbir Singh when he
New Delhi, Aug 18: In the first instance of a serving Army chief speaking out against a predecessor and a serving minister, General Dalbir Singh, Chief of Army Staff,