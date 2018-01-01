DalitWoman

Tikamgarh/Madhya Pradesh, September 8: A pregnant woman who was Human Immunodeficiency virus positive was refused for treatment by the doctors of the district hospital at Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh which
NHRC notice to MP govt over denial to treat pregnant HIV positive woman
Dalit woman beaten to death by two neighbours in an Agra village, for looking like a witch
Agra,August3:A Dalit woman was beaten to death by two neighbours in an Agra village on Wednesday and police suspect the attack was connected to cases in Delhi and Gurgaon where
This is also happened in India : Dalit woman appointed as priest in Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple at Mangalore
Mangalore, Aug 06: Breaking all stereotypes, a Dalit woman has been appointed as priest in Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Karnataka’s Mangalore city. The move is bold as Dalits are still not
Ragging case: Kerala seeks help from Karnataka
Kozhikode, June 22: The Kerala Police has approached its Karnataka counterparts to register a case against two college students for brutally ragging a Dalit nursing student from Kerala. Speaking to IANS,
Dalit Woman to take legal action against two CPI-M leaders in Kerala
Kannur (Kerala), June 20 A Dalit woman Anjana who, along with her elder sister, was arrested on charge of trespassing a CPI-M office in Thalaserry on Monday said she will take