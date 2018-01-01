#Damascus
40 killed in rebel-jihadist clashes near Damascus

Damascus,April29: Fierce clashes between jihadists and Islamist rebels near Damascus left at least 40 dead and 70 wounded on Friday, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Multiple bomb blasts in three Syrian cities

DAMASCUS, Syria ,Sept5:Syrian state media is reporting that multiple bomb blasts have struck government and military targets around the country. State television Monday morning reported blasts in the coastal city