Mumbai: Supreme Court allows three dance bars
Mumbai: The Supreme Court has allowed three dance bars to operate under old rules. Prohibitting liquor in dance area is absurd, install CCTVs. The apex court had in May directed
Mumbai: The Supreme Court has allowed three dance bars to operate under old rules. Prohibitting liquor in dance area is absurd, install CCTVs. The apex court had in May directed
New Delhi, September 21: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday resume hearing of the Mumbai dance bars case, where the bar owners have challenged the stringent norms regulating bars, while the Maharashtra government is justifying the need