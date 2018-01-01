New Delhi , Jan. 23: Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ seems unstoppable! Week after week, the flick is on a spree to smash all possible records and in the fifth week of
New Delhi, Jan. 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock demonetisation move adversely affected the business of theatre owners but then came Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ that saved them from being out
Kutch, Jan. 21: A day after being embroiled into controversy over his tweet for Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel clarified that his
New Delhi, Jan. 20: That Aamir Khan’s cast remains a part of his family even after the release, is a fact known to all and same is the case with
Mumbai, Jan 19: “Dangal” director Nitesh Tiwari says it’s the honesty and sincerity that went behind the making of “Dangal”, which was backed by an immensely talented cast, that worked
Mumbai, Jan 19: TV show “Badho Bahu” will next witness a “Dangal” twist, when its lead actress Rytasha Rathore will train herself to become a wrestler. Just like superstar Aamir
Mumbai, Jan 17: Aamir Khan reaches out to Zaira Wasim a day after she was allegedly trolled for meeting J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti. Aamir who plays Zaira’s father in the
New Delhi,, Jan. 16: Condemning the alleged pressure built by unknown entities on Kashmiri actor Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer
Srinagar, Jan 16: Two days after Dangal star Zaira Wasim met met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the young 16-year-old has tweeted an ‘unconditional apology” saying she does
New Delhi, Jan. 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Saturday said that ongoing Samajwadi Party tussle for the election symbol ‘cycle’ would have no effect on the election results in
New Delhi, Dec 30 : They faced opposition from the community when they started wrestling and yet went on to win gold medals for the country. Now, with “Dangal” bringing
New Delhi, Dec 28 : Aamir Khan’s sports drama “Dangal” is not only having a good run at the box office, but is also getting critical acclaim for its content.
New Delhi, December 28: 2016, which has seen some blockbusters in Bollywood, is signing off the year with ‘Dangal,’ making a huge noise in the showbiz, rubbishing the whole effect
Mumbai , Dec. 28 : Seems like the new daddy of B-town Saif Ali Khan too, could not refrain himself from catching up with Aamir Khan’s much hyped ‘Dangal’ and
Chandigarh,Dec26: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that Bollywood film Dangal would be tax-free in the state. “The exemption has been given keeping in view the promotion of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti
Mumbai, Dec 26: Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected above Rs 100 crores durgin the weekend, report trade analysts.According to an NDTV report, Dangal‘s collections rose substantially day-wise and over the
Dubai,Dec24:One of the most anticipated films of this year, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has become a victim of piracy. The full movie had been leaked on Facebook by a user who
Mumbai, Dec 24: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is inspired by the inspiring real-life story of the Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Kumari to become
Mumbai, Dec 24: With a biopic ‘Dangal’ based on life of noted coach Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita releasing on Friday, Sakshi Malik said that such movies
New Delhi, Dec 24 : It seems like Christmas will once again be lucky for superstar Aamir Khan. His latest sports drama “Dangal”, which released two days before the festival,