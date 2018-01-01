Dantewada/Chhattisgarh, September 21: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Thursday granted Rs. 269 crore for construction and development purposes in Dantewada district. Singh, while addressing a ceremony earlier in the
Raipur/Chattisgarh, August 9: What if the law abiding or security officers itself break the law? It results in humiliation for the whole nation. A CRPF constable and a jawan have
Dantewada/Chhattisgarh, March 27: There has been no remedy for the repeated incidents of utter apathy of people and government, even though it has come to light. The first similar incident
Chattisgarh August 17Four Naxals, including a ‘commander-rank’ woman cadre, were on Wednesday gunned down while a jawan was injured in an encounter between security personnel and the ultras in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
RAIPUR, CHHATTISGARH August 5: Three Naxals, including a woman, were today killed in a fierce gun-battle with security personnel in a dense forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said. The