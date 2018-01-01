New Delhi, July 17: The Monsoon session of the Parliament is to begin from today. The Opposition is likely to raise the issue of China, Jammu and Kashmir and Darjeeling unrest,
Darjeeling/Kolkata, July 14: The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court had directed the Centre to send 4 more companies of paramilitary force to Darjeeling within 48 hrs. #Correction: Chief Justice
Kolkata, July 7: A delegation of opposition parties will visit the violence-hit areas of North 24 Parganas district today. The Left Front delegation will be led by CPI (M) MP
Darjeeling/West Bengal, July 3: In the wake of indefinite protests being conducted by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) demanding a separate state Gorkhaland, the GJM has asserted that Gorkhas of
Kolkata/Bengaluru, June 27: A day after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Yuva Morcha chief Prakash Gurung said that they would fast till death if justice is delayed, the Bharatiya Janata Party
Darjeeling/West Bengal, June 12: The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) will go on an indefinite strike from today demanding a separate state of ‘Gorkhaland’. “We will go on strike on Monday.
Darjeeling/Assam, June 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that she will restore normalcy in restive Darjeeling district, which has been badly hit by a shut down called
Siliguri, Nov 12 : A man was arrested with Rs 90 lakh cash in Naxalbari area of West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Saturday, a police officer said. Nirmal Agarwal was