New Delhi,June16: Incumbent telecom operators like Idea and Bharti Airtel today urged Trai to fix a minimum floor rate for voice and data as they look to counter newcomer Reliance
New Delhi,May30: Reliance Jio Infocomm is working towards a commercial launch of its home broadband services around Diwali, with offers that are likely to stir up a price war similar
New Delhi, Feb4 :To counter threat from Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm BSNL today slashed 3G mobile internet rates by about three-fourths, bringing down the cost of per GB data
Islamabad, Jan. 13 : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) findings from the black box data of crashed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 has revealed that only one of the
Berlin,Sept28:The German data protection agency has ordered Facebook to stop collecting user data from its WhatsApp messenger app and delete any data it has already received. The social network announced
Mumbai, Sep 24: Amid the ongoing tariff war triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio, India’s largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel today announced a special 90-day pack that offers unlimited
California,Sept24:A class action lawsuit has been filed against Yahoo over a data breach of over 500 million accounts. Although the hack occurred over two years ago, it was only recently
There is a technical explanation to it. The company’s network only offers LTE service. ie Jio has only 4G capability and no 3G or 2G. Other existing operators have all the
New Delhi, September 1: More male babies were victims of foeticide than female in 2014, the latest year for which data is available, according to national crime data, indicating the
New Delhi, Aug 29: To counter competitors, state-run BSNL has announced a national unlimited 3G mobile data plan for Rs 1,099 and doubled the data usage limit in some existing
Mumbai, Aug 02: Following rate cuts by major operators Airtel and Idea Cellular, Vodafone came out with promotional schemes offering up to 67 per cent more data of 2G, 3G and 4G services at
Mumbai, July 22: Attractive deals for consumers in India’s 4G data telecom space are expected to continue, ahead of the commercial launch of Reliance Jio, ranging from better handsets at lower
New Delhi, June 9 : Video streaming service YouTube on Thursday rolled out a new feature ‘Smart Offline’ that lets a user download a video at cheaper night data rates offered