THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,June7: The wedding of Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi’s daughter drew attention on social media after pictures of the bride decked in gold went viral. The wedding took place in
Paris , Mar. 22 : French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux has confirmed his resignation, hours after the financial prosecutor’s office announced they were putting him under preliminary investigation for
Surat, March17: Police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly purchased insurance policies in the name of four daughters who did not exist, and produced bogus death certificates to claim
Los Angeles, Jan 9 Action star Sylvester Stallone trains his daughters to walk in stilettos. The 70-year-old, who has children Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, with his wife
NEW DELHI,Dec15: A Delhi High Court lawyer thrashes his wife and daughter while shouting abuses in a disturbing video filmed by another daughter and given to the police this week. In
MEERUT ,Sept5: In yet another heart-rending incident, a woman ran from one hospital to another with her daughter’s body and was forced to spend a night outside the emergency wing
In Tiring, a tiny tribal-dominated village in Jharkhand, all houses will now have nameplates that bear the names of unmarried girls and their mothers residing there. According to the 2011
Hyderabad, July 22: In a real life incident resembling a Bollywood potboiler, a 60-year-old woman was on Thursday reunited with her two daughters after a gap of 28 years. The