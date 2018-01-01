DavidCameron

London,June28:The newly published full version of a report on the FIFA 2018/2022 bidding process alleges the former UK PM tried to persuade South Korea to trade votes in a clear
London,Sept13: Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron resigned his seat in the House of Commons on Monday, less than three months after losing an EU referendum in which he had
London, Sep 12 : Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has stood down as a Tory MP, triggering a by-election in his Oxfordshire seat of Witney. Cameron, who resigned as Prime
London, July 13: Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 referendum soon sparked a number of protests on Parliament’s website along with more than 4.1 million people have
London June 30 British Prime Minister David Cameron’s exit speech, with his quivering lower lip, won praise from some in the social media .He might have hoped to go down
London, June 24: David Cameron’s immediate future as Prime Minister remains in doubt after Britain historically voted to move out of the European Union (EU).Nigel Farage, leader of the UK
London, June 24: British Prime Minister David Cameron resigned from office on Friday, after Britain voted against his call to stay on as a member of the European Union. Cameron
London, June 24: David Cameron has announced that he will step down as UK Prime Minister after Briton voters chose to leave the 28-nation European Union. Cameron said he will