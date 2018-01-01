#DavidCameron
Former British PM Cameron resigns as Tory MP

London, Sep 12 : Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has stood down as a Tory MP, triggering a by-election in his Oxfordshire seat of Witney. Cameron, who resigned as Prime

How will Brexit affect the Globe? An Analysys

London, July 13: Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 referendum soon sparked a number of protests on Parliament’s website along with more than 4.1 million people have