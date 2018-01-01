#Davos
IMF: India will overtake China in 2018

Davos, January 23: IMF, in its latest World Economic Outlook update, has said that India will clinch 7.4% GDP in 2018. This will incidentally make India the fastest growing economy,

Yoga showcased at the World Economic Forum

Davos/Switzerland, January 23: Patanjali’s Yog Acharyas, Acharya Smit and Acharya Bharadwaj, on Monday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of showcasing yoga on a global platform like World Economic Forum